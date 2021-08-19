Courtesy Nike

Los Dodgers will wear all blue against the Mets this weekend. 

Tab Bamford

Nike and the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled the latest City Connect jerseys on Thursday morning. The Dodgers will wear the uniforms against the Mets on Friday and Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers, of course, started their history in Brooklyn. But since moving to Los Angeles they have a spotted history with the Latino community surrounding their ballpark.

With Los Dodgers on the jerseys and caps, the Dodgers will also break out blue pants for the two games this weekend. They’re going to be head-to-toe Pantone 294 — the number for “Dodger Blue” and name of their great fan group.

The Dodgers will start their four-game series with the Mets on Thursday with a 39-20 record at Dodger Stadium and the second-best record in all of baseball. The Mets, meanwhile, were swept by the Dodgers at Citi Field last weekend but head to LA after a stunning extra-inning win in San Francisco on Wednesday night.