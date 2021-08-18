The New York Yankees go for a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

River Avenue was a place of celebration Tuesday night. Why in August, you say? Well, not only did the New York Yankees sweep a doubleheader with the hated Boston Red Sox, but they moved past the Sawx in the standings.

Now, the Bronx Bombers will look to keep their momentum going when they go for the sweep Wednesday.

As for the standings, they are bedlam. The Yankees are now second in the AL East by a single percentage point, five games behind first-place Tampa Bay. And following the Oakland A’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, there is a three-way tie for the AL Wild Card.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (69-53) @ New York Yankees (68-52)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-5, 4.20 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.78 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: +1.5

