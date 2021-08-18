New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin earned a spot on the All-Summer League First Team with his consistent production.

Obi Toppin‘s first crack at Las Vegas Summer League was a success and the New York Knicks have to be excited about the future. He was not afforded the opportunity to play in Summer League last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he made the most of his opportunity in 2021.

Toppin, 23, earned All-Summer League First Team honors by averaging 21.0 points on 45/34/89 shooting splits to go along with 8.3 rebounds. Although other Knicks outshined Toppin in individual games throughout Summer League, Toppin was the team’s most consistent performer.

Obi Toppin's consistency throughout LVSL is rewarded with a spot on the All-Summer League First Team https://t.co/H17bnkT9q4 — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) August 18, 2021

There are still a few areas where Toppin clearly needs some work. He was loose with the ball at times which resulted in turnovers. Toppin’s ability to finish through traffic when he can’t jump over the defender is another area of improvement in advance of next season.

But these are just slight critiques of Toppin. He is on the right track to secure a spot in the rotation next season. Of course, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau leans heavily on Julius Randle, but Toppin can secure a solid role backing him up off the bench.

Although they didn’t win the championship, Summer League was a resounding success for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley flashed some positive signs as a true lead guard. Quentin Grimes showcased his dynamic ability as a three-and-D prospect. Even second-round pick Deuce McBride turned it up with his defensive effort and shotmaking.

All in all, the Knicks have to be confident about the future of this roster.