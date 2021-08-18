The Mets will look to avoid the sweep and a sixth consecutive loss in San Fransisco Wednesday afternoon.

Lackluster offense reared its ugly head Tuesday night when the Mets faced the Giants in San Francisco. After scoring just two runs (and not scoring any until the top of the eighth inning), New York came up short by a score of 3-2 for its fifth straight loss. The Mets are now 0-5 to commence their 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants.

A day game will take place Wednesday — first pitch is at 3:45 p.m. ET. Will the Mets avoid the sweep out West?

Game Info

New York Mets (59-60) @ San Francisco Giants (78-42)

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 — 3:45 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29 ERA)

vs

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115)

Over-3.5 (-145), Under-3.5 (+115) Giants Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-125), Under-4.5 (-105)

Over-4.5 (-125), Under-4.5 (-105) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+205), Giants (+155)

Mets (+205), Giants (+155) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+255), Giants (+700)

Mets (+255), Giants (+700) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1600), No (+700)

Yes (-1600), No (+700) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Giants Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD