Is it too soon to start thinking about next year?

Because pennant races are heating up across the leagues, Major League Baseball released the Spring Training schedules for 2022 on Wednesday.

The Mets will begin their 2022 spring schedule on Feb. 26 against the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Their first home game in Grapefruit League action will be Feb. 27, 2022 against the Astros at Clover Park.

The finale of the Mets’ 2022 spring slate will be March 27 at home against the Nationals.

