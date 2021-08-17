The New York Yankees go for the doubleheader sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
The New York Yankees relied on timely hitting and Jonathan Loaisiga’s heroics to pull out another win in their first game with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Now, they’ll turn to rookie Luis Gil to complete the sweep.
Game Info
Boston Red Sox (69-52) @ New York Yankees (67-52)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.92 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7
Yankees: +1.5
Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Red Sox Lineup
Game 2. pic.twitter.com/rnWGQnoMfx
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2021
Yankees Lineup
TBD