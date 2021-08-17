The New York Yankees start an important series with the Boston Red Sox with a Tuesday doubleheader.

The New York Yankees worked hard and pulled off another tough win during a brief Los Angeles Angels visit on Monday. Now, they’ll seek to win twice in a day during a rare weekday doubleheader with their archrival Boston Red Sox.

Both teams last played each other in July, when the Yankees lost three out of four at Fenway Park. Since then, New York has gone 15-5. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have struggled and gone 8-12.

This has affected both the AL East and Wild Card races. Boston and New York trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 and 5.5 games, respectively. In the Wild Card, the Red Sox own the top spot while the Yankees are just 1.5 games behind Oakland for the second.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (69-51) @ New York Yankees (66-52)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 2.93 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Red Sox Lineup

Doubleheader in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/6rLgHUo6TD — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2021

Yankees Lineup