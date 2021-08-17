Anybody staying up to catch another late start in San Francisco?

And the Mets are now a .500 team.

On a night in which everything needed to click for the Mets in San Francisco, Rich Hill did not bring his best stuff to the mound. The left-hander allowed six hits and two earned runs through 3.2 innings.

While the Mets did make it interesting late and cut the Giants’ lead to just two in the eighth inning, New York was ultimately unable to beat the National League’s top team.

Game Info

New York Mets (59-59) @ San Francisco Giants (77-42)

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 — 9:45 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96 ERA)

vs

Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79 ERA)

Giants Lineup

Mets Lineup

