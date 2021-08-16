The Mets’ August schedule doesn’t get easier. They cross the country to face the Giants to start this week.

After a rough weekend against the Dodgers that ended with Sunday Night Baseball, the Mets hopped on a plane to cross the country before facing the Giants in San Francisco on Monday night.

The pitching matchup doesn’t get easier, either. After facing the Dodgers’ three best arms over the weekend, the Mets will get Kevin Gausman on Monday night. He’s throwing exceptionally well this year; the Mets will send Rich Hill to the mound.

Based on how the Mets have played over the past couple weeks, we understand if you aren’t making extra coffee and staying up late for this one.

Game Info

New York Mets (59-58) @ San Francisco Giants (76-42)

Monday, August 16, 2021 — 9:45 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Giants: Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29 ERA)

vs

Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.05 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-135)

Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-135) Giants Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100)

Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+250), Giants (+120)

Mets (+250), Giants (+120) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+245), Giants (+900)

Mets (+245), Giants (+900) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-900), No (+500)

Yes (-900), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Giants Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD