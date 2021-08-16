The Los Angeles Angels visit the New York Yankees for a brief one-game makeup date on Monday.

The New York Yankees aren’t winning pretty, but are still headed in the right direction. It starts with ace Gerrit Cole returning to the mound Monday night after a stay on the COVID list. Even better, the Yankees face a Los Angeles Angels lineup that is still missing an injured Mike Trout, and now Anthony Rendon.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also in a position to narrow the gaps between them and other teams in the playoff race. They are still third in the AL East, but just 5.5 games behind first-place Tampa Bay. In the Wild Card, they are 2.5 games out of a berth.

Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (59-60) @ New York Yankees (65-52)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Angels: José Suarez (5-5, 3.90 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.11 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

