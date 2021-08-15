The New York Yankees hope to take the series from the Chicago White Sox in a Sunday matinee.

It took some late-inning heroics, but the New York Yankees managed to pull off the 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Joey Gallo’s tenth-inning home run, his second of the game, put the Yankees ahead for good. Aaron Judge also went deep, and Albert Abreu worked around Zack Britton’s struggles to get the save.

The Tampa Bay Rays lost, so the Yankees remain third in the AL East and 6.5 games back. In the Wild Card, they trail the Boston Red Sox by 2.5 games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (64-52) @ Chicago White Sox (68-49)

Start Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

vs.

White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-8, 3.81 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

White Sox Lineup