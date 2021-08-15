A familiar face comes back to Citi Field in a new uniform. Can the Mets get one win in the series?

After sweeping the Nationals in a three-game series, the Mets are once again struggling to beat a good team. It took ten innings for the Dodgers to beat them on Saturday night, but the Mets now need to win on Sunday to avoid a sweep in the wrong direction.

The Mets have faced Max Scherzer many times during his Hall of Fame career. Sunday night’s game will be the first in which he’s wearing a Dodgers’ uniform.

After facing Julio Urias and Walker Buehler in the first two games of the series, Scherzer is just another tough matchup for the Mets. They’ll counter with Carlos Carrasco, who looks to pick up his first win of the 2021 season.

Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) @ New York Mets (59-57)

Sunday, August 15, 2021 — 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-150)

Over-3.5 (+120), Under-3.5 (-150) Dodgers Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)

Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+295), Dodgers (-105)

Mets (+295), Dodgers (-105) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+475), Dodgers (+425)

Mets (+475), Dodgers (+425) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-750), No (+450)

Yes (-750), No (+450) Extra Innings: Yes (+700), No (-1200)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Dodgers Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD