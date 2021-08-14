The New York Yankees head back to Chicago to finish their series with the White Sox.

After a tough loss to the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game, the New York Yankees seek redemption in the Windy City. They have two more games with the ChiSox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and need to leave Zack Britton’s blown save Thursday in the rearview mirror.

New York remains third in the AL East and 7.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, and 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second Wild Card.

Game Info

New York Yankees (63-52) @ Chicago White Sox (68-48)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.82 ERA)

vs.

White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 3.99 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

White Sox Lineup

TBD