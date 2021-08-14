The Mets get a look at a potential NL Cy Young winner on Saturday night.

With their playoff chances hanging on by the slimmest of margins, the Mets will get a Saturday night dance card of a struggling Taijuan Walker against Walker Buehler.

A national audience will get to see this one on MLB Network. We’ll see if the Mets’ bats can solve one of the more dominant pitchers in the entire National League this season.

Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-62) @ New York Mets (56-55)

Saturday, August 14, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers: Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89 ERA)

Dodgers Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD