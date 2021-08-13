The dangerous Dodgers visit Citi Field for the weekend.
The Mets needed wins and got them at the expense of the Nationals. Pete Alonso’s walk-off in the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader gave the Mets some momentum heading into a huge weekend set.
However, after games got rained out on consecutive days against the Nationals, Thursday’s doubleheader makes the Dodgers coming to town a tougher proposition.
The fact Julio Urías will take the ball for LA in Friday’s game doesn’t help.
Game Info
Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45) @ New York Mets (57-55)
Friday, August 13, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Dodgers: Julio Urías (13-3, 3.41 ERA)
at
Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA)
Dodgers Lineup
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Mets: pic.twitter.com/VrIIngRwhW
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2021
Mets Lineup
#Mets Lineup 08/13/21
1. Brandon Nimmo CF
2. Pete Alonso 1B
3. Brandon Drury 2B
4. J.D. Davis 3B
5. Jonathan Villar SS
6. James McCann C
7. Kevin Pillar LF
8. Albert Almora RF
9. Tylor Megill P
Starting Pitcher : Tylor Megill
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) August 13, 2021
