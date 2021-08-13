The dangerous Dodgers visit Citi Field for the weekend.

The Mets needed wins and got them at the expense of the Nationals. Pete Alonso’s walk-off in the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader gave the Mets some momentum heading into a huge weekend set.

However, after games got rained out on consecutive days against the Nationals, Thursday’s doubleheader makes the Dodgers coming to town a tougher proposition.

The fact Julio Urías will take the ball for LA in Friday’s game doesn’t help.

Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45) @ New York Mets (57-55)

Friday, August 13, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers: Julio Urías (13-3, 3.41 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+100), Under-3.5 (-130) Dodgers Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)

Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+280), Dodgers (-105)

Mets (+280), Dodgers (-105) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+500), Dodgers (+425)

Mets (+500), Dodgers (+425) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+500)

Yes (-1000), No (+500) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1400)

Dodgers Lineup

Mets Lineup