The New York Yankees are in Dyersville, Iowa to play the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams series.

It may be a year overdue, but the New York Yankees are finally in Dyersville, Iowa to play the Field of Dreams series, named after the iconic film set in the Hawkeye State. New York will play the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

The stadium was built, and people came. After a long year and a half, perhaps baseball can ease our collective pain. Even for just one game in Iowa, here’s hoping the Yankees and White Sox go the distance and create some fun memories.

New York remains third in the AL East and six games behind first-place Tampa Bay. In the AL Wild Card race, the Yankees are just two games behind Boston for the second spot.

Game Info

New York Yankees (63-51) @ Chicago White Sox (67-48)

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45 ERA)

vs.

White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: +1.5

