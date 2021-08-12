Wednesday’s postponement leads to another doubleheader for the Mets. Can New York construct a winning streak?

The Mets won a game!

However, the weather did no favors for the Mets once again. Rain led to the postponement of what was supposed to be the second game of a doubleheader.

New York will thus play a doubleheader Thursday, with Marcus Stroman taking the mound during the first matchup and Trevor Williams getting the ball in the second half… assuming we get two games played this time.

Game One Info

Washington Nationals (50-63) @ New York Mets (57-55)

Thursday, August 12, 2021 — 12:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Sean Nolin (2021 debut)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA)

Odds

Notable Player Props

Dominic Smith HR Total: Over-0.5 (+500), Under-0.5 (-900)

Over-0.5 (+500), Under-0.5 (-900) Pete Alonso HR Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)

Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450) Brandon Nimmo RBI Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)

Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450) Marcus Stroman to Record a Win: Yes (+120), No (-160)

Yes (+120), No (-160) Marcus Stroman Strikeout Total: Over-4.5 (-120), Under-4.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Nationals Lineup

Mets Lineup

Game Two Info

Game Time: Following Game One

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: TBD

at

Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD