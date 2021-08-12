mets nationals
Wednesday’s postponement leads to another doubleheader for the Mets. Can New York construct a winning streak?

Ryan Honey

The Mets won a game!

 

However, the weather did no favors for the Mets once again. Rain led to the postponement of what was supposed to be the second game of a doubleheader.

New York will thus play a doubleheader Thursday, with Marcus Stroman taking the mound during the first matchup and Trevor Williams getting the ball in the second half… assuming we get two games played this time.

Marcus Stroman
Game One Info

Washington Nationals (50-63) @ New York Mets (57-55)
Thursday, August 12, 2021 — 12:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Sean Nolin (2021 debut)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA)

Odds

Notable Player Props

  • Dominic Smith HR Total: Over-0.5 (+500), Under-0.5 (-900)
  • Pete Alonso HR Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)
  • Brandon Nimmo RBI Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)
  • Marcus Stroman to Record a Win: Yes (+120), No (-160)
  • Marcus Stroman Strikeout Total: Over-4.5 (-120), Under-4.5 (-110)

Nationals Lineup

Mets Lineup

Jonathan Villar
Game Two Info

Game Time: Following Game One
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: TBD
at
Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA)

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD