Wednesday’s postponement leads to another doubleheader for the Mets. Can New York construct a winning streak?
The Mets won a game!
However, the weather did no favors for the Mets once again. Rain led to the postponement of what was supposed to be the second game of a doubleheader.
New York will thus play a doubleheader Thursday, with Marcus Stroman taking the mound during the first matchup and Trevor Williams getting the ball in the second half… assuming we get two games played this time.
Game One Info
Washington Nationals (50-63) @ New York Mets (57-55)
Thursday, August 12, 2021 — 12:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Sean Nolin (2021 debut)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.83 ERA)
Odds
Notable Player Props
- Dominic Smith HR Total: Over-0.5 (+500), Under-0.5 (-900)
- Pete Alonso HR Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)
- Brandon Nimmo RBI Total: Over-0.5 (+300), Under-0.5 (-450)
- Marcus Stroman to Record a Win: Yes (+120), No (-160)
- Marcus Stroman Strikeout Total: Over-4.5 (-120), Under-4.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Nationals Lineup
Let's play 2 question mark.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/5Hus2HM89i
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 12, 2021
Mets Lineup
Game 1 lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/pTHfs8PnUg
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 12, 2021
Game Two Info
Game Time: Following Game One
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: TBD
at
Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Nationals Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET