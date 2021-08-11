After committing four errors in Tuesday night’s loss, the New York Yankees go for the series win in a Wednesday matinee.
The New York Yankees committed four errors and stumbled to an 8-4 loss on Tuesday night, but there’s no time for dwelling on it. Wednesday marks a rare weekday afternoon game, and the Yankees would love to win another series before facing the Chicago White Sox.
Furthermore, both the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A’s won. The Yankees remain third in the AL East and dropped to seven games back, and are now 2 games back of the second Wild Card.
Game Info
New York Yankees (62-51) @ Kansas City Royals (49-63)
Start Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Lucas Luetge (4-2, 2.75 ERA)
vs.
Royals: Brady Singer (3-7, 5.13 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
Closing it out in KC. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/t3bVaFNIiJ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 11, 2021
Royals Lineup
Here's how we will line up behind Brady Singer for the deciding game of our series vs. the Yankees.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/6UNRHRSXfO
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 11, 2021