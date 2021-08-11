After committing four errors in Tuesday night’s loss, the New York Yankees go for the series win in a Wednesday matinee.

The New York Yankees committed four errors and stumbled to an 8-4 loss on Tuesday night, but there’s no time for dwelling on it. Wednesday marks a rare weekday afternoon game, and the Yankees would love to win another series before facing the Chicago White Sox.

Furthermore, both the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A’s won. The Yankees remain third in the AL East and dropped to seven games back, and are now 2 games back of the second Wild Card.

Game Info

New York Yankees (62-51) @ Kansas City Royals (49-63)

Start Time: 2:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Lucas Luetge (4-2, 2.75 ERA)

vs.

Royals: Brady Singer (3-7, 5.13 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Royals Lineup