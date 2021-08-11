Weather changes the Mets’ plans again. Can they make up ground on the Phillies?

After Tuesday’s game was mercifully cut short, the Mets and Nationals will play a double-dip on Wednesday. They’ll finish yesterday’s game and then play a second contest. Just what the Mets needed: another double-header.

The Mets desperately need to get on track. With the Phillies playing the Dodgers this week (and losing on Tuesday night), the Mets actually have an opportunity to make up some ground.

But can they? Will they? Tuesday becomes a big day for the bats to rise to the occasion and help the Mets’ playoff chances stay on life support.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (50-62) @ New York Mets (56-55)

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: TBD

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (7–11, 2.83 ERA)

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD