The Mets will play two on Wednesday due to Tuesday’s postponement following just one full inning of play.

Weather hasn’t exactly been great to the Mets this year, and it reared its ugly head during Tuesday night’s matchup with the Nationals at Citi Field. In the top of the second inning of a 3-1 game (Washington was leading), rain delayed the matchup and eventually postponed it.

As a result, the game was suspended and will pick back up at 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of a doubleheader. It will be a nine-inning game while a seven-inning matchup will occur around 30-40 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (50-62) @ New York Mets (56-55)

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 — 4:00 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: TBD

at

Mets: TBD

Odds

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD