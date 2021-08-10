The New York Yankees seek another win over the Kansas City Royals after blowing four separate leads Monday.

Four blown saves and 11 innings later, the New York Yankees finally pulled off an 8-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Jameson Taillon’s hot streak continued with six strong innings in which he allowed just one unearned run. Luke Voit also made an impactful return from injury with a single and home run that each gave New York a lead.

The Red Sox, Rays, and A’s were all off Monday, so the Yankees only gained a half-game in both races. They are third in the AL East and six games behind Tampa Bay, and two behind Oakland and Boston for a Wild Card berth.

Game Info

New York Yankees (62-50) @ Kansas City Royals (48-63)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 2.15 ERA)

vs.

Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.00 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Royals Lineup

TBD