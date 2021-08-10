The Mets are now chasing second place in the NL East. Can they stop the slide?

It’s Tuesday and the Mets have a game. If you’re looking for a sliver lining, at least they didn’t lose yesterday (they were off).

The Mets have won only two of their last ten and were weekend victims of a three-game sweep in Philadelphia. What was once a team atop the National League East is now in third place in the division, 2.5 games back.

Can the Mets at least gain some ground during a home series against the Nationals? After Washington sold at the deadline, one would hope the Mets have an advantage but fans know this team isn’t taking advantage of anything right now.

We’ll see if the Mets can get a desperately-needed win on Tuesday night at home.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (50-62) @ New York Mets (56-55)

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.66 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 3.24 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100)

Over-4.5 (-130), Under-4.5 (+100) Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+115), Under-3.5 (-145)

Over-3.5 (+115), Under-3.5 (-145) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+105), Nationals (+310)

Mets (+105), Nationals (+310) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+750), Nationals (+255)

Mets (+750), Nationals (+255) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1000), No (+525)

Yes (-1000), No (+525) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1400)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nationals Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD