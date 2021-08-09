The New York Yankees visit the Royals in Kansas City to kick off a short Midwestern road trip.

The New York Yankees didn’t sweep the Seattle Mariners, but are still in a position to make a late season run. They now hit the road for three games with the Kansas City Royals, who lost two of three in the Bronx back in May. Now, the Yankees hope to rack of some more wins in KC.

New York remains third in the AL East and 6.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. In the AL Wild Card, the Yankees are just 2.5 games out of the second spot.

Game Info

New York Yankees (61-50) @ Kansas City Royals (48-62)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

vs.

Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 4.58 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Royals Lineup

TBD