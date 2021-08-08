Who’s in first? And will the Mets still be in playoff contention by the end of the month?

Back-to-back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth made Saturday evening interesting, but it wasn’t enough. Another L in the books.

The Mets have now lost two in a row in Philly and nine of their last 12. The Phillies have a 1.5 game lead in the National League East and it appears the end of the Mets’ slide is going to take more than late-game heroics.

Will Taijuan Walker find his pre-All-Star Game form and get the Mets a W or will the Phillies roll off a three-game sweep?

Game Info

New York Mets (56-54) @ Philadelphia Phillies (58-53)

Sunday, August 8, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY, TBS

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57 ERA)

vs

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86 ERA)

Odds

Phillies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD