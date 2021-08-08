The New York Yankees close out four games with the Seattle Mariners in search of the ever elusive series sweep.
Another big comeback victory later, the New York Yankees have won five straight. Now, they go for the four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Even better, rookie righty Luis Gil is back to build off of his dominant debut against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week.
As for the standings, they are unchanged. Toronto and Boston split a double-header on Saturday and the Oakland A’s won. The third-place Yankees remain 5.5 games back in the AL East, but just 1.5 games behind Oakland for the second Wild Card.
Game Info
Seattle Mariners (58-54) @ New York Yankees (61-49)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.89 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 10
Yankees: 9
Mariners Lineup
Yankees Lineup
