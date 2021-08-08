The New York Yankees close out four games with the Seattle Mariners in search of the ever elusive series sweep.

Another big comeback victory later, the New York Yankees have won five straight. Now, they go for the four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Even better, rookie righty Luis Gil is back to build off of his dominant debut against the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week.

As for the standings, they are unchanged. Toronto and Boston split a double-header on Saturday and the Oakland A’s won. The third-place Yankees remain 5.5 games back in the AL East, but just 1.5 games behind Oakland for the second Wild Card.

Game Info

Seattle Mariners (58-54) @ New York Yankees (61-49)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.89 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: 9

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mariners Lineup

One more in the Bronx before heading home. pic.twitter.com/A0DVaiDpau — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 8, 2021

Yankees Lineup