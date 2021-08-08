Hopes for a playoff appearance are slipping away from the Mets.

The New York Mets came into Sunday’s game in Philadelphia in desperate need of a win. Unfortunately, their former teammate — Zack Wheeler — didn’t seem to care.

The Phillies retired the number of the late Roy Halladay on before Sunday’s matinee. Wheeler then dominated the a Mets’ lineup that has lost any confidence.

Making matters worse, the Mets may have lost their most significant trade deadline addition.

Javier Báez took a hard swing at a breaking ball and never left the box after making contact. He was helped to the clubhouse and left the game.

Javier Baez leaves the game after awkward injury at the plate. pic.twitter.com/hU6HXGFFY4 — Major League GIFs (@MajorLeagueGIFs) August 8, 2021

Of course, the instant assumption was yet another oblique issue. The Mets are saying it’s a hip issue.

Some pictures are worth a thousand words. The image of Báez in pain captures the last three weeks of the Mets’ season perfectly.

Wheeler allowed one hit and walked only one in the first eight innings. The one hit was a double off the bat of Brandon Nimmo to leadoff the game.

This is amazing: Zack Wheeler today was the first Phillies pitcher to retire 22 consecutive batters in a start since May 29, 2010 — Roy Halladay's perfect game. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 8, 2021

A fitting tribute on the day Halladay’s number was retired.

Kevin Pillar led off the ninth inning and served at Wheeler’s tenth strikeout victim of the afternoon. Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth; he was the only guy to get a decent piece of Wheeler all day. Jeff McNeil then popped the first pitch of his plate appearance up to second. Pete Alonso ended the game with a three-pitch strikeout.