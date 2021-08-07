Tylor Megill gets the ball for the biggest start of his young career.

The second place Mets need to get their act together.

Bryce Harper’s two-run jack in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Phillies proved to be the difference on Friday night. The 4-2 win moved Philadelphia a half game in front of the Mets in the National League East.

Phillies 4, Mets 2. The Phillies are in first place this late into a season for the first time since Aug. 12, 2018. They have a six-game winning streak for the first time since July 2018. The Phillies are 57-53. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 7, 2021

For Saturday’s late afternoon start in front of a national television audience on FS1, the Mets will hand the ball to Tylor Megill now looking up at the Phillies in the division. The offense has disappeared far too frequently for the Mets.

Can the Mets remember how to hit the ball with runners on base? Or will the slide continue. We’ll find out this afternoon.

Game Info

New York Mets (56-53) @ Philadelphia Phillies (57-53)

Saturday, August 7, 2021 — 4:15 PM EDT

TV: SNY, FS1

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04 ERA)

vs

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68 ERA)

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Phillies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD