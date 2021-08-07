The New York Yankees are running hot and hope to take a third game from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

On Friday, the New York Yankees came from behind once again to beat the Seattle Mariners. Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single tied the game in the 10th inning, and then Brett Gardner’s won it in the 11th. Now, Andrew Heaney hopes to have a better second outing as a Yankee after giving up four home runs on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays won, so the AL East standings remain unchanged with the third-place Yankees 5.5 games out. However, the Yankees gained a game in the AL Wild Card race and are just 1.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics for the second spot.

Game Info

Seattle Mariners (58-53) @ New York Yankees (60-49)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.75 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-8, 5.42 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Mariners Lineup

Yankees Lineup