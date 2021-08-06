The top spot in the National League East is on the line this weekend.

What’s left of the Mets‘ rotation is set up for an enormous weekend set in Philadelphia. The Mets’ lead in the division is almost gone, and it’s the Phillies who have crept into the rearview mirror with intent on passing.

Marcus Stroman will take the ball in the first game of this critical series. The Mets’ offense will need to do work because Bryce Harper has been red-hot lately for the Phillies. And a national audience will get to watch Friday night’s battle on ESPN.

It’s time to go to work, Mets!

Game Info

New York Mets (56-52) @ Philadelphia Phillies (56-53)

Friday, August 6, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA)

at

Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA)

Odds

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120)

Over-4.5 (-110), Under-4.5 (-120) Phillies Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+145), Phillies (+215)

Mets (+145), Phillies (+215) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+320), Phillies (+550)

Mets (+320), Phillies (+550) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1400), No (+650)

Yes (-1400), No (+650) Extra Innings: Yes (+800), No (-1600)

