The New York Yankees overcame another late deficit and ninth inning struggles to keep their hot streak going.

The New York Yankees won the first of a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday thanks to Joey Gallo’s three-hit night, including a go-ahead three-run home run. The Bronx Bombers hope to continue that Friday while pushing not only for an AL Wild Card berth, but also closing the gap in the AL East.

In the division, and following first-place Boston’s loss to Detroit Thursday, third-place New York sits just 5.5 games back. In the Wild Card, the Yankees are 1.5 games behind Oakland for the second spot. Seattle, meanwhile, dropped to 3.5 out in the Wild Card and 7.5 out of first in the AL West.

Game Info

Seattle Mariners (58-52) @ New York Yankees (59-49)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.15 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Wandy Peralta (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10

Yankees: -1.5

Mariners Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD