Big things are coming for the New York Mets, just probably not in 2021.

The New York Mets have only finished with a winning record once in the past five years. So when Steve Cohen bought the franchise, many fans were excited for a change in narrative.

Now, after losing seven of their past ten games and only a game and a half ahead the Phillies in the division, it feels like the world is ending (or maybe just the Mets’ momentum).

Rome wasn’t built in a day. And the new era of the franchise can’t be either.

Let’s go back in time to the beginning of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. The Mets were projected to have one of the best pitching rotations and bullpens.

But many people were still projecting the Braves to win the NL East and the Mets to clinch the wild card.

Especially looking at the rest of the league, the NL West was and still is terrifyingly stacked. So even if the Mets were doing better than they are now. The chances of them holding their own against the Giants and Dodgers weren’t high.

The majority of the Mets fans you’ll encounter are either ignorantly hopeful or painfully pessimistic.

At the end of the day, they’re not a winning team. They’ve just been lucky to have persevered through so many injuries.

Just because a team wins, does not mean they have been playing good baseball, and are a good team.

Considering the Mets rank 19th in the league in batting average and 25th in slugging percentage. They’re not a winning team, they’re just a little less terrible than their opponent.

Yet at the same time, the fact that the Mets have a record above .500 is a major improvement.

It’s virtually impossible to create a world series team in one off-season.

Steve Cohen has been making good moves and spending the money that the Mets never would with previous ownership.

It’s hard to see the team you love struggle, but this team has the potential to do amazing things, it just probably won’t happen this season.