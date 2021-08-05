Dick Mountain takes the ball for the series finale in Miami.

Last night the Mets got a desperately needed win in Miami. And it was Javier Báez leading the way for his new club. Not only did he pull off one of his highlight-worthy patented swim slides to score a critical run, but he blasted a clutch home run late in the game to secure the victory.

El Mago with his next trick: pic.twitter.com/13tvyavVPL — MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2021

Báez has been good since coming over from the Cubs, but the rest of the offense needs to join him if the Mets are going to hang onto their lead in the division. Thursday’s matinee in Miami gives them another opportunity to pick up a much-needed win before a huge weekend set in Philly.

Game Info

New York Mets (56-51) @ Miami Marlins (46-62)

Thursday, August 5, 2021 — 12:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

vs

Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.10 ERA)

Odds

Marlins Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD