College football’s oldest rivalry will be played at the home of the Giants and Jets.

MetLife Stadium has hosted concerts, the Super Bowl and dozens of other events. But one of college football’s strongest rivalries will add another significant moment to the history of the stadium.

According to reports on Thursday, Notre Dame and Navy will play at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024.

The two institutions faced each other on the gridiron every year between 1927 and 2019; the game was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, breaking the longest standing rivalry in college football.

The Fighting Irish won 43 consecutive games in the series between 1963 — when Roger Staubach was the Midshipmen’s quarterback — and 2007. Navy broke the streak with a stunning triple-overtime win.

Notre Dame leads the series 77–13–1.

Julian Love and Kyle Rudolph are the only Notre Dame alumni currently on the Giants’ roster. Bennett Jackson is the only Notre Dame alumni on the Jets roster currently.