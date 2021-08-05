The New York Yankees open a four-game set against the Seattle Mariners, who hope to make a second half run of their own.

The New York Yankees came from behind to pull off a blowout win over the Baltimore Orioles and take two of three in the series. Now, they have four games with the Seattle Mariners. New York took two of three in Seattle last month, but the Mariners made moves at the deadline and are no slouch.

Moreover, Seattle just took two out of three from the Tampa Bay Rays.

As for the standings, the Yankees remain third in the AL East and six games behind Tampa Bay. The Mariners are third and 7.5 back in the AL West, but both New York and Seattle are respectively two and three games out of the second Wild Card spot.

Game Info

Seattle Mariners (58-51) @ New York Yankees (58-49)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

vs.

Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.39 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Mariners Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD