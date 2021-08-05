The Mets farm system has some bright stars on the way.

On Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN published an updated top 50 prospects across baseball. The New York Mets are well represented.

Even after trading away one of the organization’s top prospects, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstong, in the deal for Javier Báez, the Mets had three players rank among the top 50 overall.

Here’s how their top prospects ranked among the top future stars in the game with McDaniel’s comments.

8. Francisco Álvarez, C

Comments: “One of the biggest risers of the spring, Álvarez’s biggest concern entering the spring (when he was still on the top 100) was just bulk of performance to prove the tools play. He’s now a teenage catcher crushing high-A, so if he does this the rest of the year, there’s still room for him to move up this list.”

18. Brett Baty, 3B

Comments: “Maybe Baty will start to shift industry perceptions of the impact that age has on the draft status of prep position players. He wasn’t an option for some teams due to being 19.5 on draft day. He’s now in Double-A at age 21 after crushing high-A with a similar skill set to Gorman, with good enough D and 30-homer power.”

25. Ronny Maurico, SS

Comments: “Mauricio still looks physically and in pregame about as good as a shortstop can look, and also performs well considering his age and level. He’s now seeing a power spike but is walking only 4% of his at-bats, so he’ll need to get a little more selective to get to that power at higher levels.”