The New York Yankees go for the series win after rookie pitching carried a blowout win on Tuesday.
Gerrit Cole is on the COVID list and was unable to make his scheduled start Tuesday, but that didn’t matter for the New York Yankees. The bats exploded and rookie Luis Gil pitched six shutout innings for his first MLB win.
The Yankees won 13-1 and used three pitchers, all of whom made their MLB debut. Even better, both the Rays and the Red Sox lost. New York is still in third place, but only six games back.
Game Info
Baltimore Orioles (38-68) @ New York Yankees (57-49)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.11 ERA)
vs.
Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.20 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Orioles Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
BD