The New York Yankees go for the series win after rookie pitching carried a blowout win on Tuesday.

Gerrit Cole is on the COVID list and was unable to make his scheduled start Tuesday, but that didn’t matter for the New York Yankees. The bats exploded and rookie Luis Gil pitched six shutout innings for his first MLB win.

The Yankees won 13-1 and used three pitchers, all of whom made their MLB debut. Even better, both the Rays and the Red Sox lost. New York is still in third place, but only six games back.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (38-68) @ New York Yankees (57-49)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.11 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.20 ERA)

