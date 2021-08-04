Cookie Carrasco takes the ball in his second start for the Mets.

So, not the start to August the Mets — or their fans — were hoping for after the team made a bold move at the trade deadline.

Since the calendar month began, the Mets are now 0-3 and have been out-scored 18-8 by the Reds (one game) and Marlins (two games). There were concerns about the offense, but the pitching staff has left a lot to be desired in the last week or so.

The Mets will look to get back on the winning side of the ledger on Wednesday with Cookie Carrasco on the mound in Miami. Can he be a stopper for the Mets? They need one.

Game Info

New York Mets (55-51) @ Miami Marlins (46-61)

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.33 ERA)

vs

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Odds

Marlins Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD