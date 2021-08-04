With two months left in 2021, Major League Baseball has announced the 2022 schedule. Mets fans should be happy.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the master schedule for the 2022 regular season, which kicks off with all 30 teams in action.

Full 2022 schedule. 🗓👇 pic.twitter.com/IvqIljXFBj — New York Mets (@Mets) August 4, 2021

Opening Day will be March 31 and the Mets will be at home — in front of fans — for the first time in four years. The Mets will host the Washington Nationals for their home opener.

The Mets’ first 12 games are against National League East rivals.

The Subway Series will take place at Citi Field on July 26-27 and the Mets will head to Yankee Stadium for two games Aug. 22-23.

They’ll get plenty of frequent flyer miles next year with the American League West being their Interleague Play division. They’ll get to face the Angels, A’s and Astros on the road and host the Mariners, Astros and Rangers at Citi Field.

Fans can circle May 13-15 as potential Jarred Kelenic Appreciation Weekend with the Mariners at Citi Field.

Jackie Robinson Day on April 15 and every team will be in action. The 92nd All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

The final day of the 2022 regular season will be Oct. 2 with 12 divisional matchups on the last day of play before the playoffs begin.