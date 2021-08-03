Gerrit Cole’s positive COVID test means the New York Yankees have to get creative with pitching against Baltimore on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the New York Yankees’ shiny new bats in Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo were supposed to light up the Baltimore Orioles. Instead, Andrew Heaney allowed four home runs in four innings in a 7-1 loss, made crazier by a stray cat showing up on the field.

To add insult to injury, pitching staff ace Gerrit Cole tested positive for coronavirus and was pulled from starting Tuesday. Now, the Yankees have to get creative on the mound.

Neither the Boston Red Sox nor Tampa Bay Rays played on Monday, so the standings remain unchanged. The Yankees are in third place and seven games back.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (38-67) @ New York Yankees (56-49)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: TBD

vs.

Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-1, 5.28 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Orioles Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD