The Knicks will get a unique throwback look this season.

On Tuesday, Nike introduced their “Classic Edition” NBA jerseys for the 2021-22 season — the 75th season for the NBA.

In honor of this significant milestone in NBA history, three franchises that have been part of the league since its inception — the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors — will get the throwback honors.

The Warriors were originally the Philadelphia Warriors.

For the Knicks’ jerseys, Nike used the authentic typeface the team used in 1946 and similar, larger-scale numbers as the team wore back in the day.

And, as Elesban Montoya, Design Director for Nike Basketball uniforms, noted in the release, the shorts the Knicks wore back then required a belt. So Nike designed belt loops into these shorts’ waistband to stay true to the original look.

One other interesting note on the design: all three uniforms include the classic Nike Sportwear logo, the first time the mark will prominently appear on an NBA jersey.