Andrew Heaney makes his New York Yankees debut as the Bronx Bombers look to build off of a great weekend.

The New York Yankees acquired a pair of new and shiny bats in Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo at the trade deadline. They were key, especially Rizzo, in sweeping the Miami Marlins over the weekend.

Now, the Yankees get to see what their new pitcher can do. Veteran lefty Andrew Heaney came over from the Los Angeles Angels at the deadline and New York hopes he’s better than his 5.27 ERA indicates. Thankfully, he’ll have a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, who are actively tanking and sit last in the AL East.

The third-place Yankees, meanwhile, are now seven games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (37-67) @ New York Yankees (56-48)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Orioles Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD