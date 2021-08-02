The Mets take their talents to South Beach for a four-game set.

Welcome to August, Mets fans!

Over the weekend, we watched as the newest addition to the Yankees — Anthony Rizzo — demolished Marlins pitching. The Marlins now get to battle the other team from New York. Will the Mets’ former Cub, Javier Báez, perform as well in Miami?

The Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound to start the series.

Game Info

New York Mets (55-49) @ Miami Marlins (44-61)

Monday, August 2, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA)

at

Marlins: TBD

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105)

Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105) Marlins Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-150), Under-2.5 (+120)

Over-2.5 (-150), Under-2.5 (+120) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+100), Marlins (+260)

Mets (+100), Marlins (+260) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+425), Marlins (+525)

Mets (+425), Marlins (+525) First Team to Score: Yes (-650), No (+400)

Yes (-650), No (+400) Extra Innings: Yes (+675), No (-1100)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD