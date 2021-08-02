The Mets take their talents to South Beach for a four-game set.
Welcome to August, Mets fans!
Over the weekend, we watched as the newest addition to the Yankees — Anthony Rizzo — demolished Marlins pitching. The Marlins now get to battle the other team from New York. Will the Mets’ former Cub, Javier Báez, perform as well in Miami?
The Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound to start the series.
Game Info
New York Mets (55-49) @ Miami Marlins (44-61)
Monday, August 2, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA)
at
Marlins: TBD
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105)
- Marlins Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-150), Under-2.5 (+120)
- Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+100), Marlins (+260)
- Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+425), Marlins (+525)
- First Team to Score: Yes (-650), No (+400)
- Extra Innings: Yes (+675), No (-1100)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Marlins Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET