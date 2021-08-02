Free agency starts on Monday night and the New York Knicks are clearing out cap space by letting go of Frank Ntilikina.

Frank Ntilikina is one of the most polarizing New York Knicks in recent memory. The battles between Frank fans and the anti-Frank hive appear to be winding down. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are not extending a qualifying offer to the French guard, making him an unrestricted free agent.

It’s not a shock to hear that the Knicks won’t extend the qualifying offer. That offer would have had a cap hold of $18.5 million. It was always unlikely that the Knicks were going to extend him the qualifying offer.

However, it is possible for the Knicks to re-sign the Frenchman. It might not be likely, but it’s certainly possible.

In four years with the Knicks, Ntilikina’s tenure was marked by inconsistency. He was in and out of the rotation, never really figuring out if he was a point guard or a wing.

We all know Ntilikina can play top-notch defense, but his offense never developed into anything worthwhile. He has career averages of 5.5 points, 2.0. rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37/33/75 shooting splits.

Again, Ntilikina has the length, athleticism, and defense to become a legitimate rotation player in the NBA. If it’s not the Knicks, there will likely be a team out there that takes a chance on the former No. 8 overall pick.

Free agency officially opens up at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 2.