The New York Yankees hope to keep their momentum up and complete a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

The New York Yankees are reaping the benefits of their active trade deadline, especially first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He hit another home run Saturday night and was also an on-base machine in the 4-2 win, drawing a walk and getting hit by a bitch. As a result, the Miami Marlins remain last in the NL East.

Yet, the New York Yankees took another step forward. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox and leapfrogged into first in the AL East. The Yankees, meanwhile, are just seven games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (55-47) @ Miami Marlins (44-60)

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.78 ERA)

vs.

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 3.29 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Marlins Lineup