Marcus Stroman takes the ball for a Sunday matinee.
Welcome to August, Mets fans! And welcome to New York, Javier Báez!
El Mago made his Mets debut on Saturday night and announced his arrival with a bang, hitting a two-run home run in his first game in Queens.
WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @javy23baez! 🍎

The Mets came back and won the game 5-4 and look to start the new month with a win against the Reds.
Marcus Stroman gets the ball as the Mets look to win a two in a row.
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (55-40) @ New York Mets (55-48)
Sunday, August 1, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA)
Odds
Reds Lineup
Series finale in Queens.

Mets Lineup
TBD
