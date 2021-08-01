Marcus Stroman takes the ball for a Sunday matinee.

Welcome to August, Mets fans! And welcome to New York, Javier Báez!

El Mago made his Mets debut on Saturday night and announced his arrival with a bang, hitting a two-run home run in his first game in Queens.

The Mets came back and won the game 5-4 and look to start the new month with a win against the Reds.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball as the Mets look to win a two in a row.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (55-40) @ New York Mets (55-48)

Sunday, August 1, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3, 4.75 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-9, 2.63 ERA)

Odds

Reds Lineup

Mets Lineup

