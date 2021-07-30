The New York Yankees head to Miami to test out their new lineup against the lowly Marlins.
The New York Yankees watched Gerrit Cole get shellacked by the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, but it didn’t matter. Brian Cashman worked his magic and the Yankees have acquired not only outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, but first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.
Now, the Yankees get to try out this new padded lineup against the Miami Marlins. The Fish are last in the NL East and 10.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. The Yankees, on the other hand, are third in the AL East, 8.5 games behind the Red Sox, and ready to close that gap.
Game Info
New York Yankees (53-47) @ Miami Marlins (44-58)
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-4, 4.36 ERA)
vs.
Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-3, 2.45 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8
Yankees: -1.5
Click here for three can’t-miss player prop picks and a full betting analysis for Yankees vs. Red Sox.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Marlins Lineup
TBD