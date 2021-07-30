The New York Yankees head to Miami to test out their new lineup against the lowly Marlins.

The New York Yankees watched Gerrit Cole get shellacked by the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, but it didn’t matter. Brian Cashman worked his magic and the Yankees have acquired not only outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, but first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Now, the Yankees get to try out this new padded lineup against the Miami Marlins. The Fish are last in the NL East and 10.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. The Yankees, on the other hand, are third in the AL East, 8.5 games behind the Red Sox, and ready to close that gap.

Game Info

New York Yankees (53-47) @ Miami Marlins (44-58)

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (6-4, 4.36 ERA)

vs.

Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-3, 2.45 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Marlins Lineup

