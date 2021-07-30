Cookie Carrasco finally makes his Mets debut.

After finishing a five-game-in-four-day series against the Braves 2-3, the Mets will hopefully get a nice injection of emotion when Carlos Carrasco finally makes his Mets debut on Friday evening.

Carrasco was acquired with Francisco Lindor before the season but has dealt with injuries all year. If he can be effective it would be a big help to the Mets’ rotation.

Of course, the trade deadline will hit before this game even starts so there may be names added to Saturday’s lineup who aren’t even part of the organization at the time this preview publishes for Friday.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (54-49) @ New York Mets (54-47)

Friday, July 30, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Reds: Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2021 season debut)

Odds

Reds Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD