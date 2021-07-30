Jacob deGrom New York Mets
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom has more forearm inflammation and will be shut down for two weeks.

Josh Benjamin

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback in his rehab from forearm inflammation and will be shut down. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com provided further details, including that deGrom would be out until September.

deGrom has dealt with multiple arm issues this season and has pitched just 92 innings in 15 starts. Despite the short workload, he is 7-2 with an astonishing 1.08 ERA. He’s also fanned 146 hitters at a rate of 14.3 K/9.

Fortunately, Tim Britton of The Athletic had some good news. Jacob deGrom has no ligament damage. Even so, he’ll have another MRI in two weeks. Considering his $33.5 million salary for 2021, it’s hard not to call this a lost season.

The New York Mets are 54-47 with a slim 3.5 game lead in the NL East. Now, maintaining first-place is that much harder without Jacob deGrom.