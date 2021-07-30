Jacob deGrom has more forearm inflammation and will be shut down for two weeks.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback in his rehab from forearm inflammation and will be shut down. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com provided further details, including that deGrom would be out until September.

News: Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback — additional inflammation in his right arm. The Mets are shutting him down from throwing for two weeks, and he will require a ramp-up after that. September is now looking like a best-case scenario for deGrom's return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2021

deGrom has dealt with multiple arm issues this season and has pitched just 92 innings in 15 starts. Despite the short workload, he is 7-2 with an astonishing 1.08 ERA. He’s also fanned 146 hitters at a rate of 14.3 K/9.

Fortunately, Tim Britton of The Athletic had some good news. Jacob deGrom has no ligament damage. Even so, he’ll have another MRI in two weeks. Considering his $33.5 million salary for 2021, it’s hard not to call this a lost season.

The New York Mets are 54-47 with a slim 3.5 game lead in the NL East. Now, maintaining first-place is that much harder without Jacob deGrom.