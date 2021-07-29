The Mets look to win their current five-game series against the Braves with a huge victory Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Great pitching; just enough offense; Michael Conforto’s incredible throw home to the plate in the ninth inning.

The Mets won a low-scoring but fantastic game over the Braves Wednesday night by a score of 2-1. Tylor Megill allowed just one earned run through 5.1 innings and Brandon Drury hit a pinch-hit go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

New York now has a chance to win this current five-game series Thursday afternoon at Citi Field. All-Star Taijuan Walker takes the mound.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (50-52) @ New York Mets (54-46)

Thursday, July 29, 2021 — 12:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.30 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-4, 3.43 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-135) Braves Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105)

Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (+105) Team to Score First and Win: Mets (+165), Braves (+175)

Mets (+165), Braves (+175) Team to Score First and Lose: Mets (+675), Braves (+295)

Mets (+675), Braves (+295) Both Teams to Score: Yes (-1100), No (+575)

Yes (-1100), No (+575) Extra Innings: Yes (+750), No (-1200)

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD