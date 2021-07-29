Instead of drafting at 32, the Knicks trade down to 34 and 36. Rokas Jokubaitis and Miles McBride are coming to New York.

The New York Knicks are keeping things interesting in the 2021 NBA Draft. After trading away the 32nd pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks took Rokas Jokubaitis and Miles McBride at 34 and 36, respectively.

Jokubaitis, 20, is a lefty from Lithuanian who has a knack for the basket. He can shoot it and run the pick-and-roll. Whether or not he comes over to the NBA this year or in the future remains to be seen.

As for Miles McBride, he was rumored to be on New York’s radar in the leadup to the draft. New York was able to trade down multiple times and still land McBride.

The West Virginia product is an unshakeable on-ball defender who spent his college days harassing opposing point guards. His offensive game was nothing to sneeze at either. McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game during his sophomore season.

Jokubaitis and McBride join Quentin Grimes, New York’s first-round pick out of Houston. The Knicks’ 2021 rookie class is already promising.